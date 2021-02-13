32,332 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,993,000 after purchasing an additional 520,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,684 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

