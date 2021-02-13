$341.98 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report sales of $341.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.60 million. Cable One reported sales of $318.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cable One.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

In other Cable One news, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total transaction of $1,371,995.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,831.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,080 shares of company stock worth $2,135,054. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO stock opened at $2,056.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,083.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,946.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

