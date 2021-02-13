$354.85 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to post sales of $354.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. H&R Block reported sales of $519.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in H&R Block by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.