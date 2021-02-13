38,617 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 894,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

