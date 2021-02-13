39,443 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. 1,917,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,981. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.