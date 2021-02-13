3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the January 14th total of 18,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 21.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of DDD stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,392,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,411,006. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

