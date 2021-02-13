$4.18 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post $4.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $7.19 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $7.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $119.25 million, with estimates ranging from $12.75 million to $188.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In related news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $2,088,432.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,734 shares of company stock worth $6,542,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 405,686 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMAB opened at $47.73 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

