416,114 Shares in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Purchased by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 416,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Puxin comprises approximately 1.5% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd owned about 0.48% of Puxin as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Puxin during the third quarter worth about $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Puxin by 48.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Puxin by 59.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Puxin by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 319,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Puxin alerts:

NYSE:NEW traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.03. 946,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $699.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.85. Puxin Limited has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.