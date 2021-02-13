$43.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report $43.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.44 million and the lowest is $43.01 million. Ooma reported sales of $40.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $167.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.70 million to $168.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $180.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.01 million to $182.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of OOMA opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $352.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $65,199.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.