44,291 Shares in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,291 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of REX American Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,294,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in REX American Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in REX American Resources by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 157.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REX opened at $91.15 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $97.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $546.17 million, a PE ratio of 140.23 and a beta of 1.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. Analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $260,876.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $47,666.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $74,612.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

