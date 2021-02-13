482,798 Shares in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 482,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Venator Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Venator Materials by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $4.27 on Friday. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

