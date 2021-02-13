4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the January 14th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,782,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

4Front Ventures stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,267. 4Front Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. It operates through Retail, Production, Pure Ratios, and Real Estate segments. The company produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 11 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, and Arizona.

