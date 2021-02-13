4NEW (KWATT) Market Capitalization Achieves $28,467.58

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 104.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $28,467.58 and $233.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00066142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.72 or 0.01054971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.61 or 0.05571854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000190 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

