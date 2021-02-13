$507.10 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report sales of $507.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $525.60 million. Farfetch posted sales of $382.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $99,616,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

