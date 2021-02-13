$511.64 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post $511.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $497.45 million and the highest is $519.60 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $451.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

SFIX stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.23 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,512,865. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

