$514.55 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post sales of $514.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.40 million. Harsco posted sales of $399.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSC opened at $18.79 on Friday. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

