52,920 Shares in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.09% of NVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVE by 472.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NVE by 538.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NVE by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NVE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $322.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

