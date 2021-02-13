5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $4.06. 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 132,332 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$337.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.39.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

