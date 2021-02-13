$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report $6.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.45 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $26.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $26.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.