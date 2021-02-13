61,414 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Purchased by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000. Bilibili makes up 3.2% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 30.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

BILI stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,181. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

