61,550 Shares in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of American National Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 448.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

American National Bankshares stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $36.99.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

