6,630 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $217.90. 592,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.72 and its 200 day moving average is $175.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $218.39.

