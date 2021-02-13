6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.15. 6D Global Technologies shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 3,280 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

6D Global Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIXD)

6D Global Technologies, Inc provides digital business solutions serving the digital marketing and technology needs of global organizations worldwide. The company's service portfolio includes mobile application development, digital and content management, marketing data analysis, marketing and creative solutions, and information technology (IT) infrastructure staffing.

