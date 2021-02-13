$7.35 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce $7.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $7.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $19.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $20.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.90 million, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

