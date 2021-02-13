70,890 Shares in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Univest Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.