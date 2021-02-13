7,312 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,312 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.61.

HUBS stock opened at $502.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $527.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

