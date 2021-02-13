$763.61 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report sales of $763.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $752.40 million and the highest is $772.50 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $730.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

REYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In other news, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $208,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REYN stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

