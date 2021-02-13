$795.42 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will report $795.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $811.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $755.00 million. RH reported sales of $664.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. RH’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $491.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.06 and its 200 day moving average is $403.05. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $524.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in RH by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

