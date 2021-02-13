$8.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce $8.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.18 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $34.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $34.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.92 billion to $37.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON opened at $203.57 on Friday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

