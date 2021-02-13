$8.78 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce sales of $8.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $7.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $27.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $41.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $160.08 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $695.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,823,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

