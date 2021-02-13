$816.57 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce sales of $816.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $884.60 million and the lowest is $770.30 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $703.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

