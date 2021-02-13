85,600 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,730,000 after acquiring an additional 421,383 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,127,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,883,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after buying an additional 981,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after buying an additional 2,162,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,880,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after buying an additional 192,666 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of GIL opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

