88,740 Shares in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Northeast Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 569.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $253.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.