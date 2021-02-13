888 (LON:888) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $253.19

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $253.19 and traded as high as $316.00. 888 shares last traded at $311.50, with a volume of 469,132 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 303.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12.

In other 888 news, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

