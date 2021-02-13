8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.84% of 8X8 worth $30,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,584.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,507. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $35.90 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.