8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $63,232.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001355 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

