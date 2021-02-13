$906.82 Million in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post $906.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $757.65 million. Shopify posted sales of $505.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,078.10.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,455.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,195.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,064.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.07, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

