$92.07 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post $92.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.08 million and the lowest is $79.50 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $161.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $388.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.36 million to $422.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $497.17 million, with estimates ranging from $438.09 million to $548.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,228,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

