$927.88 Million in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post sales of $927.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.10 million and the lowest is $889.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $222,773,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $128,086,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $126,430,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $122,551,000.

Shares of DASH opened at $202.97 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.57.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

