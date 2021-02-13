$93.46 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce sales of $93.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.70 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $125.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $406.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $413.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $360.41 million, with estimates ranging from $310.93 million to $405.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of RTLR opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,232,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 266,169 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 16.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 708,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.1% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

