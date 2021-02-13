Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the January 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aalberts in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Aalberts alerts:

OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $49.45 on Friday. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.