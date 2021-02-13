Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Tops $1.08

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $34.98 million and $69.13 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.73 or 0.01049583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056436 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.88 or 0.05568773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 39,502,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,502,176 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

