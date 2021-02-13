AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Down 52.1% in January

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,014,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABQQ stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. AB International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Get AB International Group alerts:

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.