AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Down 52.1% in January

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,014,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ABQQ stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. AB International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
AB International Group Company Profile
