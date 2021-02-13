AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Alley Co LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.4% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $51,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.