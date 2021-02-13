Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,409.20

Shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,409.20 and traded as high as $1,711.00. Abcam plc (ABC.L) shares last traded at $1,706.00, with a volume of 313,342 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 284.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,609.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,409.20.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

