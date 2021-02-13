Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $328.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.45 and a 200-day moving average of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,656. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Abiomed by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Abiomed by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.