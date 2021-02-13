Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after buying an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after acquiring an additional 210,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $257.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

