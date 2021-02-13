Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 50.1% in January

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the January 14th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 618,197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 127,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter.

ACOR opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.