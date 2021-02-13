Actinium Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $382,932.06 and $107,083.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002962 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,524,400 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

