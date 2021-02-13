Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $103.81 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.